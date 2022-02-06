Fallen tree hits cars and leads to road closure near Bury St Edmunds

A fallen tree has blocked the A143 in Great Barton - Credit: Google

A fallen tree has blocked the A143 near Bury St Edmunds, and damaged a number of cars.

The road is closed between Fornham Road and The Avenue in Great Barton until the tree has been removed.

Police were called to the scene at 7.42pm on Sunday night and they remain at the scene.

The fallen tree has damaged two cars that were on the road at the time.

Diversions will be put in place and the police have advised that surrounding local roads are suitable for cars only and not HGVs.

