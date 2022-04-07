Road blocked by fallen tree near Saxmundham

A tree has fallen blocking a road near the Suffolk town of Saxmundham - Credit: Volunteer from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

A fallen tree has blocked a road near Saxmundham.

The large tree is currently blocking both lanes of the B1121, off the A12 at the Saxmundham/Kelsale turn off.

Suffolk police was called to the incident following reports of the fallen tree at approximately 3.10pm.

Officers contacted Suffolk Highways and made them aware of the blockage.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said: "We were made aware of the fallen tree at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

"Our teams will attend as soon as possible to clear the tree."

