Road blocked by fallen tree near Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:27 PM April 7, 2022
A tree has fallen blocking a road near the Suffolk town of Saxmundham

A tree has fallen blocking a road near the Suffolk town of Saxmundham - Credit: Volunteer from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

A fallen tree has blocked a road near Saxmundham.

The large tree is currently blocking both lanes of the B1121, off the A12 at the Saxmundham/Kelsale turn off. 

Suffolk police was called to the incident following reports of the fallen tree at approximately 3.10pm.

Officers contacted Suffolk Highways and made them aware of the blockage. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said: "We were made aware of the fallen tree at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

"Our teams will attend as soon as possible to clear the tree."

