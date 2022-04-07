Road blocked by fallen tree near Saxmundham
- Credit: Volunteer from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service
A fallen tree has blocked a road near Saxmundham.
The large tree is currently blocking both lanes of the B1121, off the A12 at the Saxmundham/Kelsale turn off.
Suffolk police was called to the incident following reports of the fallen tree at approximately 3.10pm.
Officers contacted Suffolk Highways and made them aware of the blockage.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said: "We were made aware of the fallen tree at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.
"Our teams will attend as soon as possible to clear the tree."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.