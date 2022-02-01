Fallen tree blocks road near Stowmarket

A fallen tree has blocked Finningham Road near Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A fallen tree has blocked a road near Stowmarket.

Finningham Road is closed between Walsham Le Willows and Finningham.

#FinninghamRoad currently closed between #WalshamLeWillows and #Finningham due to a fallen tree. Please find an alternative route until further notice. #700 pic.twitter.com/Yp72QiMO8x — Stowmarket Police (@PoliceStow) February 1, 2022

Officers from Stowmarket Police have advised motorists to take an alternative route until further notice.

Possible options include taking Summer Road, the A143, and the B113.

Alternatively, motorists can travel through the villages of West Thorpe, Crowland, and Four Ashes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.