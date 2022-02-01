News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fallen tree blocks road near Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM February 1, 2022
A fallen tree has blocked Finningham Road near Stowmarket

A fallen tree has blocked Finningham Road near Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A fallen tree has blocked a road near Stowmarket.

Finningham Road is closed between Walsham Le Willows and Finningham.

Officers from Stowmarket Police have advised motorists to take an alternative route until further notice. 

Possible options include taking Summer Road, the A143, and the B113.

Alternatively, motorists can travel through the villages of West Thorpe, Crowland, and Four Ashes. 

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

