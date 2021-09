Published: 2:49 PM September 27, 2021

A fallen tree on the A1095 is causing some delays near the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

A fallen tree is currently blocking part of a road near the A12 in Southwold.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the tree had fallen across the A1095 approximately three-quarters of a mile from the A12.

The police spokesman added the tree is blocking one side of the road. A tree surgeon is en route to remove it.