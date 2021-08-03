News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman dies following A12 collision in Essex

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:29 AM August 3, 2021   
The fatal collision happened near junction 16 (Stock Road Interchange)

The fatal collision happened near junction 16 (Stock Road Interchange)

A woman has died after being involved in a collision on the A12 near Galleywood, Essex.

Her death comes following the incident on the southbound carriageway near Galleywood shortly before 2am Tuesday, August 3.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed she died at the scene.

The road was closed for most of the morning while officers carried out enquiries at the scene, although it has since reopened.

An investigation is now being launched to find out the circumstances which led up to the collision.

Anyone who saw a woman in the area before the incident, or who have dash-cam footage in the moments before it took place, are asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

Those with information should quote incident 77 of August 3.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

