Five cars crash on A137

Published: 9:39 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 10:42 AM February 5, 2021

Suffolk police were called to a crash involving five vehicles on the A137 at Tattingstone - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called to the scene of a five car crash on the A137 at Tattingstone.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision, north of the village, around 8am today (February 5).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said five vehicles were involved.

They added no one is understood to have suffered any serious injuries.

Traffic maps showed congestion building in the area, with queues stretching back towards Wherstead.

Police had cleared the scene by 9am.