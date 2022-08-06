News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:26 PM August 6, 2022
The A146 near Beccles has closed after a crash

Five people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on the A146.

The crash happened at 4pm today, August 6, near North Cove and emergency services remain at the scene as of 8pm.

Three vehicles were involved - a car, a van and an ambulance.

The ambulance was on a 999 blue light call at the time and no patient was on board.

Five sustained injuries - the two in the car and the three in the ambulance.

The male driver of the car was airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment. The female passenger was also injured.

The crew of the ambulance, three people, were injured and taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The A146 will remain closed in both directions until later this evening whilst the road is cleared and initial enquiries are conducted.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes in the meantime and avoid the area.

Police are asking for anyone who witnesses the collision to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 248 of August 6.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

