Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 - Credit: Suffolk police

A Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 on Boxing Day.

Police were called to the road at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, at about 1.30pm.

Stowmarket police posted a picture of the orange sports car in the field after the collision, with large tyre tracks visible in the soil.

The motorist's condition and how many vehicles were involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference SC-26122021-106.

