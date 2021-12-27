News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:11 PM December 27, 2021
The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 

The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 - Credit: Suffolk police

A Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 on Boxing Day.

Police were called to the road at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, at about 1.30pm.

Stowmarket police posted a picture of the orange sports car in the field after the collision, with large tyre tracks visible in the soil.

The motorist's condition and how many vehicles were involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference SC-26122021-106.

For up-to-date information about Suffolk's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

