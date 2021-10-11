News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four vehicle crash partially blocking A120

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:40 AM October 11, 2021   
The crash is partially blocking the A120 

The crash is partially blocking the A120 - Credit: Google Maps

Delays are being reported on the A120 after a four vehicle crash near Wix. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, the road is partially blocked near the junction of Clacton Road and Bradfield Road. 

The extent of any injuries are not known at this time. 

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

Essex Police
Manningtree News

