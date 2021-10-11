Four vehicle crash partially blocking A120

Published: 10:40 AM October 11, 2021

The crash is partially blocking the A120 - Credit: Google Maps

Delays are being reported on the A120 after a four vehicle crash near Wix.

According to the AA Traffic Map, the road is partially blocked near the junction of Clacton Road and Bradfield Road.

The extent of any injuries are not known at this time.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.