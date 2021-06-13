Cyclist hurt in crash with car
Published: 2:19 PM June 13, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in Framlingham.
Suffolk police were called to College Road at 1.04pm to reports of a crash involving a grey Hyundai car and a pedal cyclist.
Officers arrived to find the cyclist had been injured and he was taken to hospital for further treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.
Police closed the road as a result of the incident and it remains shut to traffic in both directions while officers carry out crash investigation work.
Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD reference number 172 of today, Sunday June 13.
