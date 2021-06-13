News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist hurt in crash with car

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 2:19 PM June 13, 2021   
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance after coming off their bike in Halesworth Roa

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance after coming off their bike in Halesworth Road, Redisham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in Framlingham.

Suffolk police were called to College Road at 1.04pm to reports of a crash involving a grey Hyundai car and a pedal cyclist.

Officers arrived to find the cyclist had been injured and he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Police closed the road as a result of the incident and it remains shut to traffic in both directions while officers carry out crash investigation work.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD reference number 172 of today, Sunday June 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 Caravans pitch up at Felixstowe park
  3. 3 Busy high street taped off by police
  1. 4 Former Ipswich Town boss Keane as you've never seen him before
  2. 5 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
  3. 6 'Too many men can cause a problem' - Ashton says quality, not quantity, is key in Town's squad rebuild
  4. 7 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
  5. 8 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises further in East Anglia
  6. 9 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
  7. 10 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Football

Oxford boss appears to take swipe at Ipswich Town 'ludicrous spending'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee , owners of The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 9

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on signings

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus