New parking charges for Framlingham after long delay

Framlingham's Market Hill will have new parking fees next week - Credit: Google Maps

A pay and display system will be in action at Framlingham's Market Hill from the start of next week after a delay of more than a year.

The covers will come off the meters, which were originally installed in November 2020, on Monday, February 14.

Parking on Market Hill will cost £1 for up to two hours with no return for the following two hours.

Motorists can obtain 30 minutes free parking through the parking meter or by using the RingGo app, downloadable onto a smart phone.

Charges will apply from 8am to 6pm seven days per week.

Framlingham Town Council chairman Clive Eastwood said: "Pay and display parking will be introduced in Framlingham’s Market Hill car park from Monday, February 14. The meters were installed more than a year ago but legal and other delays have meant that an agreement between town and district councils for the operation of the scheme could not be signed until January of this year."