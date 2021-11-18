News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken down freight train blocks travel from Ipswich to Stowmarket

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:59 PM November 18, 2021
Nigel Pickover of The Ipswich Star takes a ride on a freight train from The Port of Felixstowe

A Freightliner train has broken down near Needham Market blocking the rail line northbound - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Greater Anglia has warned that a broken down freight train between Ipswich and Stowmarket is causing disruption to travel. 

All trains traveling from Ipswich to Stowmarket are currently unable to get through, due to a freight train needing rescue at Needham Market. 

This is affecting services running from Ipswich to Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough.

Services from London to Norwich may also be delayed, as they may need to reroute through Cambridge. 

A rescue vehicle has been dispatched to clear the line, and bring the stranded train to Ipswich. 

There it will be placed into a siding. 

Greater Anglia confirm that there are unlikely to be any cancellations or long delays because of this, and they expect normal service to resume over the next couple of hours. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  2. 2 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
  3. 3 'Ipswich at home is massive' - Sunderland star Pritchard on huge Town clash
  1. 4 Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store
  2. 5 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  3. 6 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
  4. 7 Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak
  5. 8 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
  6. 9 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
  7. 10 16th century estate to be restored back to former glory under new plans
Greater Anglia
Needham Market News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Luke Woolfenden closes down at Boundary Park.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon