Broken down freight train blocks travel from Ipswich to Stowmarket

A Freightliner train has broken down near Needham Market blocking the rail line northbound - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Greater Anglia has warned that a broken down freight train between Ipswich and Stowmarket is causing disruption to travel.

All trains traveling from Ipswich to Stowmarket are currently unable to get through, due to a freight train needing rescue at Needham Market.

This is affecting services running from Ipswich to Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough.

Services from London to Norwich may also be delayed, as they may need to reroute through Cambridge.

A rescue vehicle has been dispatched to clear the line, and bring the stranded train to Ipswich.

There it will be placed into a siding.

Greater Anglia confirm that there are unlikely to be any cancellations or long delays because of this, and they expect normal service to resume over the next couple of hours.

