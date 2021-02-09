Gas lorry overturns in icy conditions forcing Suffolk road closure
The main road through the village of Cretingham has been closed after a lorry overturned in the snow.
Officers were called at 8.50am to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle in Swan Lane, Cretingham, near Manor Farm Barn.
The road has since been closed in both directions and an officer at the scene described the conditions as "atrocious".
No injuries have been reported but recovery is not expected to arrive for around an hour.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and only make essential journeys.
Suffolk police has been called to a number of incidents on the road this morning as the snow showers brought by Storm Darcy continue to make conditions difficult.
The A1071 at Hintlesham was closed briefly following a two-vehicle collision, along with a stretch of the A12 on-slip at East Bergholt.
A van is also waiting to be recovered in Stowupland, after crashing into a hedge near the Tesco roundabout.
