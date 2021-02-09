News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Gas lorry overturns in icy conditions forcing Suffolk road closure

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:53 AM February 9, 2021   
A gas lorry has overturned in Cretingham and has closed the road. 

A gas lorry has overturned in Cretingham and has closed the road. - Credit: NSRAPT

The main road through the village of Cretingham has been closed after a lorry overturned in the snow. 

Officers were called at 8.50am to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle in Swan Lane, Cretingham, near Manor Farm Barn. 

A road in Cretingham is closed after a gas lorry overturned in the snow.

A road in Cretingham is closed after a gas lorry overturned in the snow. - Credit: NSRAPT

The road has since been closed in both directions and an officer at the scene described the conditions as "atrocious". 

No injuries have been reported but recovery is not expected to arrive for around an hour. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and only make essential journeys.

A Calor gas lorry has overturned in Cretingham in the snow.

A Calor gas lorry has overturned in Cretingham in the snow. - Credit: NSRAPT

Suffolk police has been called to a number of incidents on the road this morning as the snow showers brought by Storm Darcy continue to make conditions difficult.

You may also want to watch:

The A1071 at Hintlesham was closed briefly following a two-vehicle collision, along with a stretch of the A12 on-slip at East Bergholt.

A van is also waiting to be recovered in Stowupland, after crashing into a hedge near the Tesco roundabout. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
  2. 2 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
  3. 3 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  1. 4 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  2. 5 Matchday Recap : Clarke-Harris and Ward condemn Town to defeat
  3. 6 GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday
  4. 7 East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow
  5. 8 More than 200 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
  6. 9 £60m junction upgrades planned for A12 in Suffolk - here's what to expect
  7. 10 Tractor journey gets Suffolk surgery staff to work despite snow
Travel
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Spa Gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today 

Live

More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk co

Suffolk Weather | Updated

More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Snow on Ipswich Waterfront today - the thaw is expected to be slow

Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads

Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus