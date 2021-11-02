Fire crews free woman after Great Blakenham crash

Fire crews freed a woman from a car after a crash in Gipping Road, Great Blakenham near Ipswich. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters have freed a woman from her car after a crash with a lorry in Great Blakenham.

Crews were called to Gipping Road in the village at 10.30am to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry.

They arrived to find a woman trapped on the drivers side of the car. Crews released her from the vehicle.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Suffolk police were also called to the incident.

