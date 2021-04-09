News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Stansted Airport claims we're going 'backwards' on international travel

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:28 PM April 9, 2021   
London Stansted’s terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted’s terminal building - Credit: STANSTED AIRPORT

As the government outlines its plans to reopen international travel, Stansted Airport has said we are going "backwards" on Covid-19 measures. 

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which runs the Essex airport - called the government's plan to test holidaymakers for coronavirus before and after they fly "hugely disappointing". 

A MAG spokesman said: “Government needs to publish which countries will be in the green, amber and red categories of the ‘traffic light’ system at the earliest opportunity and confirm Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which runs Stansted - that travel can resume from May 17. 

“We also share the transport secretary [Grant Shapps'] concern about the affordability of PCR tests, and we want to work urgently with government to help it deliver on its commitment to drive down these costs." 

He also said that the UK was leading vaccines and rolling out cheaper lateral flow tests as the new plan has been revealed.  

“That is why it is hugely disappointing it does not include a category for restriction-free travel – something that represents a backward step from the travel corridors in place last year, " he added.

You may also want to watch:

“This framework is only the first step, and the government must use its June 28 review of the system to enable restriction-free travel as part of a full roadmap to restoring people’s freedom to travel to visit friends and relatives, see new places, and establish vital trading connections.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  2. 2 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  3. 3 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  1. 4 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  2. 5 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  3. 6 Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press conference
  4. 7 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
  5. 8 Two keepers and Aussie striker head group of six youngsters leaving Town
  6. 9 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  7. 10 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Takeover is intoxicating... This time it does feel different
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus