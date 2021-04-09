Stansted Airport claims we're going 'backwards' on international travel

Published: 2:28 PM April 9, 2021

As the government outlines its plans to reopen international travel, Stansted Airport has said we are going "backwards" on Covid-19 measures.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which runs the Essex airport - called the government's plan to test holidaymakers for coronavirus before and after they fly "hugely disappointing".

A MAG spokesman said: “Government needs to publish which countries will be in the green, amber and red categories of the ‘traffic light’ system at the earliest opportunity and confirm Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which runs Stansted - that travel can resume from May 17.

“We also share the transport secretary [Grant Shapps'] concern about the affordability of PCR tests, and we want to work urgently with government to help it deliver on its commitment to drive down these costs."

He also said that the UK was leading vaccines and rolling out cheaper lateral flow tests as the new plan has been revealed.

“That is why it is hugely disappointing it does not include a category for restriction-free travel – something that represents a backward step from the travel corridors in place last year, " he added.

“This framework is only the first step, and the government must use its June 28 review of the system to enable restriction-free travel as part of a full roadmap to restoring people’s freedom to travel to visit friends and relatives, see new places, and establish vital trading connections.”