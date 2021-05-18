News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

No space on the train for Dunwich Dynamo cycles

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 1:55 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM May 18, 2021
Dunwich Dynamo

The Dunwich Dynamo has attracted up to 2,000 cyclists for the ride from London to the Suffolk coast. - Credit: Gregg Brown

The introduction of the new Greater Anglia Intercity trains has meant that the company is no longer able to support the Dunwich Dynamo cycle.

Greater Anglia has supported the event, which is due to take place at the end of July, in the past.

The Dynamo sees 2,000 cyclists ride through the night from London to Dunwich beach. Many have used Greater Anglia trains to take themselves and their cycles back to the capital.

However the new Stadler-built Intercity trains do not have as much room for cycles as the old traditional locomotive and carriages which included a guard's van with space for cycles.

The new intercity trains are longer than the 40-year-old models they replaced and have more seats, with a dedicated space where cyclists can sit close to their bikes.

You may also want to watch:

That means Greater Anglia is not able to support the event this year - and is urging cyclists to find another way to return to London.

Greater Anglia Intercity train

Greater Anglia's new Intercity trains can only carry six cycles. - Credit: Paul Geater

There are six cycle spaces on each of Greater Anglia’s new intercity trains – but this is not enough for the large number of cyclists who take part in the event, which takes place on July 24 and 25.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  2. 2 Body found in the River Orwell
  3. 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
  1. 4 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
  2. 5 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
  3. 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
  4. 7 What has changed in Woodbridge over lockdown?
  5. 8 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
  6. 9 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'eye' Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Kim Bucknell from Greater Anglia, said: “Unfortunately we are unable to support the Dunwich Dynamo this year and we are unable to offer mass transit for the large number of cyclists involved

“Our new Intercity trains have six cycle spaces each and there is no limit on the number of folding bikes we can carry, but this is not sufficient for the number of event participants.

“We are advising cyclists to find an alternative way to transport their bikes back to London. We’re sorry not to be able to help participants, but these restrictions are in place for the safety of our passengers.”

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: "We have better provision for cycles on our new trains - usually there is plenty of space and people can sit near their bikes. But we just don't have the capacity to carry the participants in a major event like the Dunwich Dynamo."

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Football

Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A view of Hill Farm, Martlesham, which is being offered up for sale for the first time in 60 years

‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Injured skipper Luke Chambers makes a heart with his hands ahead of the Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Football

Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus