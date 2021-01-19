Published: 1:10 PM January 19, 2021

Greater Anglia is cutting the number of trains it runs by nearly 30% during the current lockdown. - Credit: Paul Geater

Greater Anglia is cutting services on all its lines from next Monday because of the dramatic fall in passengers during the current lockdown.

Trains can only be used for "essential" journeys - for work, to get to education or for other vital purposes like medical appointments.

That has meant the number of passengers has fallen dramatically - and now Greater Anglia is joining other companies across the country in reducing the number of services it operates.

Intercity trains from Norwich and Ipswich to London are being cut from two to one an hour - although there will continue to be some suburban trains from Ipswich to the capital.

Most rural branch lines will see the number of trains cut from one an hour to one every two hours.

Fewer peak-time trains will be run on Great Eastern lines from Liverpool Street to stations in Essex and there will be a cut in the number of trains on the Harwich and Sudbury branches.

The company is also reducing services it runs between Cambridge and Liverpool Street.

In total, 379 of Greater Anglia’s weekday services are due to be cancelled. On a normal timetable, the company runs 1,372 services every weekday. That means about 72% of services will continue to run.

Saturday services are being reduced in line with weekday services. Some changes are also planned for Sunday services.

The changes have been agreed with the government, which is covering rail company losses. Details can be found on the Greater Anglia website or app.

That will also tell passengers about changes being introduced to weekend travel while Network Rail carries out work on lines from London to Essex, which it says will improve journeys when normal services are able to resume.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “Government advice at the moment is to stay at home and to only travel for essential reasons such as work, medical appointments and other legally permissible reasons.

“Our passenger numbers are significantly lower, so it makes sense to reduce the number of services that we run.

“However, we will continue to run a safe, reliable and punctual service for those essential travellers who need to use our railway.”