Extra trains put on for Ipswich Cambridge match

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:15 PM October 6, 2021   
Greater Anglia are putting on two extra trains for the Ipswich/Cambridge Derby - Credit: Paul Geater

Additional trains are being put on for Ipswich fans traveling to Cambridge for the match later this month.

The two extra trains will leave from Ipswich at 10.10am and Cambridge at 6.06pm on October 16, stopping at Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds. 

Regular services will also be available.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services and train presentation director, said: “We know this match is very important to many of our customers, which is why we’re running additional trains.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, and there will be extra members of staff helping people with their journeys.

“To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

Passengers are advised to use the full length of trains and platforms, and to wear a face covering at busy stations and on trains.

