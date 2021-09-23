Rail services reopened after 7 hours of delays
Published: 6:13 PM September 23, 2021
Greater Anglia has announced that rail services will now be restarted after many of today's trains were cancelled.
The disruption was caused by problems with the overhead wiring, which Network Rail have been on the scene to fix.
The problem blocked the main line running services between Ipswich, Norwich and London.
Greater Anglia resolved the issue within seven hours, and services that were cancelled, delayed, and revised have now recommenced.