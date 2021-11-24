Gritters out in Suffolk over coming nights as temperatures set to plummet

Gritters are set to be deployed on Suffolk's roads due to cold temperatures - Credit: Archant

Gritters are set to be deployed in Suffolk over the coming nights as temperatures are predicted to fall by the weekend.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed the gritters will be treating priority 1 routes — including A and B roads — in the west of the county from 8pm on Wednesday.

The gritters have already been deployed on several occasions this month as the end of autumn approaches.

As temperatures are likely to fall further by the end of the week, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said the gritters will likely be mobilised throughout the rest of the week.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: "We're looking at fairly cloudy skies over Wednesday, but towards the end of the night it might clear, leading to frost.

"We might have temperatures of 0C, which is enough for frost. There's potential for more widespread frost by Friday morning.

"By the weekend, there is a small chance at the moment for some of the rain to turn into sleet or even snow."