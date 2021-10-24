Police attend motorbike crash in Stowmarket

Published: 1:47 PM October 24, 2021

Police are attending a crash in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are currently attending a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Stowmarket.

Officers were called to reports of the collision in Gun Cotton Way in the mid Suffolk town at 1pm today.

A police spokeswoman said some minor injuries had been reported, but it is not clear of their extent or who has has been hurt.

According to the AA Traffic Map, drivers are coping well with the incident and there are no delays being reported.

