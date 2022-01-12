Busy Suffolk road partially blocked after two vehicle crash

The A1071 in Hadleigh is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road was partly blocked earlier today after a two vehicle crash in Hadleigh.

Officers were called to the crash on the A1071 near the Whatfield turn-off just before 11.30am today, Wednesday, January 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is partially blocked.

"No injuries have been reported but the ambulance has been called as a precaution."

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays to motorists in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

