Busy Suffolk road partially blocked after two vehicle crash
Published: 12:52 PM January 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A busy road was partly blocked earlier today after a two vehicle crash in Hadleigh.
Officers were called to the crash on the A1071 near the Whatfield turn-off just before 11.30am today, Wednesday, January 12.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is partially blocked.
"No injuries have been reported but the ambulance has been called as a precaution."
The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays to motorists in the area.
