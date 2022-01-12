News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy Suffolk road partially blocked after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:52 PM January 12, 2022
The A1071 in Hadleigh is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash

The A1071 in Hadleigh is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road was partly blocked earlier today after a two vehicle crash in Hadleigh.  

Officers were called to the crash on the A1071 near the Whatfield turn-off just before 11.30am today, Wednesday, January 12. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is partially blocked.

"No injuries have been reported but the ambulance has been called as a precaution."

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays to motorists in the area. 

