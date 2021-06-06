Emergency services called after crash closes town road
Published: 7:36 PM June 6, 2021
Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been called to a crash in a Suffolk town this evening that has closed a road.
Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Benton End in Hadleigh.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that only one vehicle was involved in the incident and that it was not thought to be a serious crash.
The road remains closed.
Two fire crews from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh were called to the scene.
