Emergency services called after crash closes town road

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:36 PM June 6, 2021   
The road has been closed at Benton End on the outskirts of Hadleigh

The road has been closed at Benton End on the outskirts of Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been called to a crash in a Suffolk town this evening that has closed a road. 

Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Benton End in Hadleigh. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that only one vehicle was involved in the incident and that it was not thought to be a serious crash. 

The road remains closed. 

Two fire crews from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh were called to the scene. 

