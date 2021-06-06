Published: 7:36 PM June 6, 2021

The road has been closed at Benton End on the outskirts of Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been called to a crash in a Suffolk town this evening that has closed a road.

Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Benton End in Hadleigh.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that only one vehicle was involved in the incident and that it was not thought to be a serious crash.

The road remains closed.

Two fire crews from Princes Street and one from Hadleigh were called to the scene.