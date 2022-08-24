Crash between van and motorbike results in serious injuries

Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh is closed after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash near Hadleigh.

Police were called to Pond Hall Road just after 5pm this evening, August 24.

The crash occurred between a van and a motorcycle.

The ambulance service is dealing with serious injuries.

Pond Hall Road is closed between the junction with Clay Hill and Clay Lane.

The road is expected to stay shut for several hours.

Officers are asking witnesses to contact Suffolk Police on 101.