Woman in her 70s dies after serious crash in Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:15 PM June 27, 2022
The crash happened at a crossroads in Lady Lane, Hadleigh

The crash happened at a crossroads in Lady Lane, Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 70s has died following a serious two-car crash in Hadleigh at the weekend.

The incident happened in Lady Lane at the crossroads with Aldham Road, The Green and Angel Street shortly before 10am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

A Toyota Aygo was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger.

The rear passenger of the Toyota was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she died.

Police are appealing for information after the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 105 of June 25.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Hadleigh News

