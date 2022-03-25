News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boy taken to hospital after collision

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:22 PM March 25, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Halstead in north Essex 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Halstead in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

A boy has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash in north Essex. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash in Stanley Road, Halstead at about 3.30pm today, Friday, March 25. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a boy had been in collision with a car.

"Thankfully the boy’s injuries are not considered to be either life-threatening or life-changing.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"No arrests have been made."

Officers are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency services the space to carry their investigations. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Essex

