Boy taken to hospital after collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Halstead in north Essex - Credit: Essex Police

A boy has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a crash in north Essex.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash in Stanley Road, Halstead at about 3.30pm today, Friday, March 25.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived and found a boy had been in collision with a car.

We are currently on scene at a road traffic collision on Stanley Road in #Halstead.



Please avoid the area to allow emergency services the space to carry out the required actions as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/sEAhrZJsgE — Essex Police - Braintree (@EPBraintree) March 25, 2022

"Thankfully the boy’s injuries are not considered to be either life-threatening or life-changing.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"No arrests have been made."

Officers are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency services the space to carry their investigations.

