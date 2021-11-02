News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash involving pedestrian

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:55 AM November 2, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Halstead 

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Halstead.

Police were called to the incident in Trinity Street at around 3.15pm yesterday (Monday, November 1). 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash. 

On Monday afternoon the spokesman said the road had been closed and was likely to remain closed for most of the evening.  

They added no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 723 of November 1.

