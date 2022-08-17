Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall - Credit: Danni Smith

A busy town centre has become flooded after heavy downpours of rain.

High Street in Halstead is currently flooded with emergency services at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes at this time.

It comes as there are severe delays on the A12 in Essex after a carriageway has become flooded following heavy rain.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the county with spells of heavy rain expected.

The warning covers areas like Ipswich, Felixstowe, Clare, Lavenham, Hadleigh and most of Essex.



