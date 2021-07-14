Man in serious condition after crashing into tree near Woodbridge

Published: 3:53 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM July 14, 2021

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after crashing his car into a tree near Woodbridge.

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all called to the scene of the crash on Heath Road, Sutton, shortly after 2.05pm Tuesday, July 13.

A man in his 80s, driving a red Toyota Aygo, had crashed into a tree.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a significant period of time while highways crews removed the fallen tree from the road.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving prior to the incident, to come forward.

Those with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 210 of July 13.



