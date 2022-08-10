Person trapped in car after two vehicle crash near Sudbury

Updated

A person is trapped in a car after a crash near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A person was trapped in a car after a two vehicle crash near Sudbury.

Emergency services were called just before 8am today, August 10, to Hedingham Road near the Suffolk and Essex border.

Two fire crews from Suffolk were sent to the scene to remove the roof of a vehicle to free one casualty, a spokesman for Suffolk County Council said.

There were two casualties in the collision and both are now in the care of ambulance teams.

Police attended to assist with traffic management.

The AA Traffic Map showed building traffic in the area at the time of the collision.

A 'stop' call was put in place by Suffolk Fire & Rescue at 9.28am.