Three taken to hospital after crash involving Mercedes and Ford Focus
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
Three people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with broken bones following a crash in rural Suffolk, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the scene of the collision in Higham Road, Tuddenham, around 2pm Saturday (February 6).
Two cars, a black Mercedes C Class and a black Ford Focus, had been travelling in opposite directions at the time of the collision.
A man inside the Mercedes suffered a broken leg and broken ankle, while a woman inside also sustained a broken ankle. The driver of the Ford sustained a broken ankle and damaged spleen.
They were all taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance, while the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) was also in attendance.
A police spokesman said the force is keen to hear from people who may have seen the driving manner of either of the vehicles to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 192 of February 6.
