Car smashes into planters in town centre

An out of control car has crashed into a set of planters in the north Essex town of Halstead - Credit: Essex Police

A driver has crashed their car has crashed into a set of planters in Halstead town centre.

This incident happened in the High Street, opposite Crossways Garage on Wednesday morning, Essex Police said on Facebook.

The vehicle, a Honda, came to a stop sitting on top of the large plant pots with its front wheels elevated high into the air.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers from Essex Police attended the scene while the vehicle was recovered.

They posted about the incident on Facebook, saying: "Officers were called to the High street in Halstead on Wednesday morning to help at a road traffic collision where one vehicle left the road. Luckily no one was seriously hurt."

"If you drive a car please pay attention as just the smallest distraction can result in someone being hurt."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.