Horse dies and rider injured after hit-and-run crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:00 PM October 22, 2022
A horse has died following a hit-and-run crash in Earl Soham

A horse has died following a hit-and-run crash in Earl Soham - Credit: Google/PA

A woman has been left injured and "badly shaken" after a hit-and-run crash led to the death of her horse.

The collision happened today (October 22) at about 11.15am in Earl Soham on Church Lane.

The horse had to be put down and the female rider was left with minor injuries following the crash.

The driver did not stop.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information that could help with their inquiries.

You can call Suffolk Police on 101 or submit a report through their website quoting reference number 158. 

Suffolk

