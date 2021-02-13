Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Published: 7:31 AM February 13, 2021

Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Large icicles hanging from a bridge have led to part of a busy route being closed by highways chiefs this morning.

As the big freeze continues to cause disruption across Suffolk with temperatures plunging to -5C again overnight, an emergency road closure has been put in place on the A143 near Haverhill.

This is due to overhanging icicles across the entire length of the Sturmer Road Bridge.

The A143 Bumpstead Road is closed as a result with pedestrians urged to use an alternative route.

⚠️ Emergency closure on the A143 #Bumpstead Road / #Sturmer Road Bridge due to large icicles hanging across the entire length of bridge.



Also, pedestrians - please use an alternative route. The icicles are due to be removed tomorrow.



Take care all! #SuffolkWinter — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 12, 2021

Suffolk Highways chiefs say the icicles will be removed today.

The team sent out gritters to treat priority routes overnight and warned drivers of continuing seasonal dangers, with snow drifts and slippery surfaces making some smaller roads treacherous.

Earlier this week, the cold weather transformed parts of Suffolk and north Essex into a winter wonderland, with giant icicles forming spectacular roadside sculptures.