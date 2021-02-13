Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Large icicles hanging from a bridge have led to part of a busy route being closed by highways chiefs this morning.
As the big freeze continues to cause disruption across Suffolk with temperatures plunging to -5C again overnight, an emergency road closure has been put in place on the A143 near Haverhill.
This is due to overhanging icicles across the entire length of the Sturmer Road Bridge.
The A143 Bumpstead Road is closed as a result with pedestrians urged to use an alternative route.
Suffolk Highways chiefs say the icicles will be removed today.
You may also want to watch:
The team sent out gritters to treat priority routes overnight and warned drivers of continuing seasonal dangers, with snow drifts and slippery surfaces making some smaller roads treacherous.
Earlier this week, the cold weather transformed parts of Suffolk and north Essex into a winter wonderland, with giant icicles forming spectacular roadside sculptures.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
- 2 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
- 3 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
- 4 'The best pound-for-pound signing I ever made' - Lambert on Shrewsbury reunion
- 5 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
- 6 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
- 7 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
- 8 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
- 9 'We're in the mix to get in the play-offs... we have to make a run' - Lambert on the promotion race
- 10 Hundreds of tributes to kite-surfer who died on Walberswick beach