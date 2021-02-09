News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Air ambulance called as two people injured in crash near Snape

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:36 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM February 9, 2021
An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving

An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving one vehicle. Picture: EAAA - Credit: Archant

Two people have been injured in a crash in Iken, near Snape, with an air ambulance on scene and the road described as being "impassable".

Officers were called at 10.25am to the two-vehicle crash in Snape Road, Iken, which is just south east of Snape. 

A spokesman confirmed that two people suffered injuries in the crash and the air ambulance was present, but both casualties were taken by land ambulance to hospital for a check-up. 

The road remains blocked while recovery is awaited and was described by an officer at the scene as "impassable".

Meanwhile, the main road through the village of Cretingham has been closed after a lorry overturned in the snow. 

Officers were called at 8.50am to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle in Swan Lane, Cretingham, near Manor Farm Barn. 

Police remain at the scene while recovery is arranged. No injuries have been reported.



