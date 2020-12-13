Published: 11:30 AM December 13, 2020

New screens have been installed at stations across East Anglia. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has installed new passenger information screens at stations across its network to keep travellers up to date with the progress of their train.

The train operator has rolled out miles of high-speed fibre optic cable to 108 stations and improved mobile wifi connections to the remainder through increasing the capacity of the 4G network.

As well as offering passengers convenient, fast and free wifi at stations and making it easier for staff to get real time service updates on their devices anywhere on the stations, the project means that all Greater Anglia stations are now connected through the new software.

This is enabling Greater Anglia to provide improved real time digital passenger information to every station and manage pre-planned updates and announcements more easily so that passengers receive clear information about their journeys.

It has also allowed Greater Anglia to replace old equipment and install new information screens and CCTV cameras at 132 of its 133 stations.

You may also want to watch:

In total, more than 1,000 new passenger information screens, 1,400 CCTV cameras, 159 new passenger announcement systems, 212 help points and wifi have been installed across the network since 2018.

The project has included smaller stations that have never had information screens before. The new information screens are more accessible as they are easier to read than the dot matrix screens they have replaced.

They display train running information in a clear, easy to read format and are much more informative when trains are delayed - as they will allow Greater Anglia’s Control Room to display custom messages to keep passengers fully up to date.

The new help points now include crystal clear CCTV cameras, the option to talk to a customer service advisor as well as an emergency help button that connects directly to the emergency services.

The new system also allows remote monitoring of CCTV via the internet and the ability to share footage more easily with the British Transport Police.

There is scope in the future for the CCTV cameras to learn how to identify things like graffiti, broken lights and other incidents and automatically alert the relevant teams.