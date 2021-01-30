Published: 11:00 AM January 30, 2021

Network Rail engineers are working over the weekend to repair a landslip at Ingatestone. - Credit: Network Rail

Engineers are working around the clock to ensure the main line between London and East Anglia can reopen on Monday after more than a week of repairs.

One of the two tracks on the Great Eastern Main Line has been closed since January 22, after a landslip caused a dip in the track on an embankment.

All trains have had to use the single track and this has caused serious delays and cancellations.

The effect on travellers has not been as great as usual, because there are fewer trains in the timetable because government restrictions on travelling means people can only use public transport for essential journeys.

The number of passengers has only been a fraction of normal since the start of this lockdown.

This weekend, a rail replacement service is in place between Witham and Newbury Park for the Central Line as part of planned engineering works to upgrade the overhead wiring system at Stratford.

Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information.

Passengers should also follow government advice and only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve worked non-stop since last Friday to safely reopen the line as quickly as possible. I’m sorry that journeys have been disrupted.

“I know that this work has also been disruptive for those living nearby and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to everyone who has worked with us to give us access to the site.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’re sorry that customers have been inconvenienced by disruption caused by the landslip at Ingatestone and we’d like to thank them for their patience while safety work has been carried out."

Anyone who has been delayed as a result may be able to claim delay repay compensation - more details are here.

