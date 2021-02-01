Published: 5:31 PM February 1, 2021

A busy rail line is now fully reopen after Network Rail completed repair work following a "dangerous dip" left in the tracks.

One of the tracks at Ingatestone, between Chelmsford and Shenfield, was closed for nine days after a landslip created a potentially dangerous dip in one track.

That meant all trains on the main route between London and East Anglia had to use the single other track, which forced delays and cancellations.

However, the coronavirus lockdown has prevented most people from travelling and there are far fewer trains, with only a fraction of the normal numbers of passengers.

Both lines reopened on Monday morning and although there still need to be some final improvements to be completed, trains should be able to operate at their normal speed from now on.