Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
Published: 12:50 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 1:09 PM May 26, 2021
Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled and delayed after a person was hit by a train.
Greater Anglia reported that a person had been hit between Cambridge and Newmarket which left trains unable to run from Kennett to Cambridge.
Services between Ipswich and Cambridge will start and terminate at Ely.
Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services between Ely and Cambridge.
A limited Rail Replacement bus service is in operation between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge North, serving Newmarket and Dullingham.
