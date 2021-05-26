News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Rail services disrupted after person hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:50 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 1:09 PM May 26, 2021
Greater Anglia train at Colchester

Train services between Cambridge and Ipswich have been disrupted - Credit: Nick Srugnell/Greater Anglia

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled and delayed after a person was hit by a train. 

Greater Anglia reported that a person had been hit between Cambridge and Newmarket which left trains unable to run from Kennett to Cambridge. 

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge will start and terminate at Ely. 

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services between Ely and Cambridge.

A limited Rail Replacement bus service is in operation between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge North, serving Newmarket and Dullingham.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus