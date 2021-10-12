Road closed for emergency roadworks after sewer collapses

Published: 3:42 PM October 12, 2021

The B1079 New Street in Woodbridge has been closed, Ipswich Reds said on Twitter - Credit: Google Maps

A road in Woodbridge has been closed so repairs can be made to a collapsed sewer.

The B1079 New Street has been shut off for emergency roadworks, disrupting bus services through the town.

New Street , Woodbridge The road has been closed for Emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer, Routes 70/70A will be therefore be diverted via Naunton Rd, Bullards Ln, Old Barrack Road, Warren Hill Rd and Ipswich Road into the Town Ctr. Sorry for the inconvenience to your journey pic.twitter.com/Mmw4BELGGD — Ipswich Reds (@FirstIpswich) October 12, 2021

Ipswich Reds said on Twitter that routes 70 and 70A were being diverted via Naunton Road, Bullards Lane, Old Barrack Road, Warren Hill Road and Ipswich Road into the town centre.

Ipswich Reds added: "Sorry for the inconvenience to your journey."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk travel map.

