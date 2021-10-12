News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed for emergency roadworks after sewer collapses

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:42 PM October 12, 2021   
The B1079 New Street in Woodbridge has been closed, Ipswich Reds said on Twitter

A road in Woodbridge has been closed so repairs can be made to a collapsed sewer.

The B1079 New Street has been shut off for emergency roadworks, disrupting bus services through the town.

Ipswich Reds said on Twitter that routes 70 and 70A were being diverted via Naunton Road, Bullards Lane, Old Barrack Road, Warren Hill Road and Ipswich Road into the town centre.

Ipswich Reds added: "Sorry for the inconvenience to your journey."

Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

