Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
Thousands of cheap rail tickets are being made available by Greater Anglia this autumn, with travel from Ipswich to London costing as little as £5 away.
For a limited time, Greater Anglia are offering one-way tickets to the capital for only £5, which is cheaper than getting a peak time tube ticket into the city centre from Zone 6.
Launching on October 14, the scheme, which Greater Anglia are calling Hare Fares, will run through to mid November, with the cheap train fares also available from other stations including Cambridge, Norwich, Southend Victoria and Colchester.
Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial, Customer Services and Train Presentation Director, said: “Travelling by train is cheaper than you think, and our new bargain Hare Fares mean people can travel for less this autumn.
“Hare Fares can be purchased throughout half term too, so families can enjoy great days out. Greater Anglia has a range of great value fares and up to four children can travel for just £1 each way with any adult.”
Hare Fares are only available as standard off-peak advance tickets and are not valid with Groupsave or railcards.
