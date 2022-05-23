News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ladder falls into carriageway on A14 near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:22 PM May 23, 2022
This ladder was in lane one on the A14

This ladder was in lane one on the A14 - Credit: Suffolk constabulary

A ladder fell into the carriageway on the A14 near Ipswich and was hit by other vehicles.

The ladder was in lane one of the road, just after junction 55 at Copdock. It is thought that it fell from a vehicle with an insecure load. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incident saying: "This is why the commercial vehicle unit is out dealing with insecure loads. 

"The ladder was in lane one but was hit by vehicles prior to our arrival, which can cause damage or cause collisions."

