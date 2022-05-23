Ladder falls into carriageway on A14 near Ipswich

This ladder was in lane one on the A14 - Credit: Suffolk constabulary

A ladder fell into the carriageway on the A14 near Ipswich and was hit by other vehicles.

The ladder was in lane one of the road, just after junction 55 at Copdock. It is thought that it fell from a vehicle with an insecure load.

This is why #CVU is out dealing with insecure loads, the ladder was in lane 1 but hit by vehicles prior to our arrival which can cause damage or cause collisions #1320 pic.twitter.com/gJEL8W9fC7 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 23, 2022

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incident saying: "This is why the commercial vehicle unit is out dealing with insecure loads.

"The ladder was in lane one but was hit by vehicles prior to our arrival, which can cause damage or cause collisions."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.