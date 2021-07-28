Published: 8:18 AM July 28, 2021

Cows were causing disruption on roads near Lakenheath this morning - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drivers were faced with an unusual sight on Wednesday morning after a group of cows caused congestion on roads at Lakenheath.

The cows are understood to have wandered onto the A1065 near the RAF Lakenheath viewing area.

Mildenhall police tweeted that there was "heavy traffic congestion" in the area and appealed to the owner of the animals to come forward.

"If anybody is aware of the owner of these cows please contact 101 quoting CAD reference 58 of July 28," read the tweet.

The cows were eventually moved back into their field.