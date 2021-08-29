Driver seriously hurt and road closed after single vehicle crash
- Credit: ARCHANT
A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision near Lakenheath.
Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash, on the A1101 at Burnt Fen near Suffolk’s border with Cambridgeshire, after being called shortly after 1pm today.
One vehicle is believed to have been involved and the driver, who was seriously hurt, has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Officers have closed the road in both directions while investigations into the circumstances get under way.
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes while the road is closed.
It is not known how long it could be shut for.
Fire crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire were also called to the scene.
Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference 171 of Sunday, August 29.