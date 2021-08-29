News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver seriously hurt and road closed after single vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 3:05 PM August 29, 2021    Updated: 3:13 PM August 29, 2021
Crash near RAF Lakenheath. Three vehicles involved with serious injuries on the B1112 between Lord’s

Police have closed the road in both directions (stock image) - Credit: ARCHANT

A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision near Lakenheath.

Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the crash, on the A1101 at Burnt Fen near Suffolk’s border with Cambridgeshire, after being called shortly after 1pm today.

One vehicle is believed to have been involved and the driver, who was seriously hurt, has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Officers have closed the road in both directions while investigations into the circumstances get under way.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes while the road is closed.

It is not known how long it could be shut for.

Fire crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire were also called to the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're still in pre-season mode' - Cook on 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
  3. 3 Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry
  1. 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon
  3. 6 'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found sunbathing in gravel
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Blues pegged back once again
  5. 8 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
  6. 9 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  7. 10 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference 171 of Sunday, August 29.

Suffolk Live
Lakenheath News
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Will Ferrell attending the Daddy's Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo

Football

5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Keeble

Suffolk County Council

Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon