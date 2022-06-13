News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers asked to avoid A12 after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:48 PM June 13, 2022
A lane is closed on the A12 after a two-vehicle crash

A lane is closed on the A12 after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A12 in Colchester after a two-vehicle crash, which has left one lane closed. 

Officers were called to the crash in the northbound carriageway shortly before 12.50pm today (June 13).

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It’s not believed anyone has been seriously injured but we have closed one lane so the vehicles can be recovered.

"This will impact traffic and we’d advise you to avoid the area if you can and plan your journey.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience."

According to National Highways there is four miles of queuing traffic on the approach and delays of about 20 minutes. 

The AA Traffic Map is showing very heavy traffic in the area as a result of the crash. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Justin and Kairi Kett at Fork Kitchen & Deli in Hadleigh

Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Food and Drink

Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A crane hoists the new fantail to the top of the mill

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon