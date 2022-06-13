Drivers asked to avoid A12 after two-vehicle crash
Published: 2:48 PM June 13, 2022
Drivers are being asked to avoid the A12 in Colchester after a two-vehicle crash, which has left one lane closed.
Officers were called to the crash in the northbound carriageway shortly before 12.50pm today (June 13).
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It’s not believed anyone has been seriously injured but we have closed one lane so the vehicles can be recovered.
"This will impact traffic and we’d advise you to avoid the area if you can and plan your journey.
"Thank you for your understanding and patience."
According to National Highways there is four miles of queuing traffic on the approach and delays of about 20 minutes.
The AA Traffic Map is showing very heavy traffic in the area as a result of the crash.