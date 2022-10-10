News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three miles of tailbacks on A12 after crash and oil spillage

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:24 AM October 10, 2022
Two lanes have been closed on the A12 in Colchester after a crash

Two lanes have been closed on the A12 in Colchester after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A12 in north Essex after an oil spillage following a crash. 

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the crash in the southbound carriageway. 

In a tweet, National Highways East said that lanes two and three have been closed between junction 26 and junction 25, near Colchester. 

Drivers are being told to take care when approaching the crash. 

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and the extent of any injuries. 

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays in the area, with drivers queuing back for three miles.

