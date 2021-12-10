Woman rescued after Volvo becomes stuck in floodwater near Lavenham

A specialist water rescue team from Suffolk fire and rescue helped get the woman to safety - Credit: Submitted

A woman been rescued after a car she was travelling in became stranded in a flood near Lavenham.

The woman was rescued from a black Volvo which became stuck on Lower Road, in the village, after entering 2ft deep floodwater after heavy rain overnight.

The fire service was called just after 2pm, and sent two fire engines, a specialised water rescue team and a command unit.

These teams came from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds.

Police closed the road while fire crews worked to free the woman.

The woman was marooned in the car for more than an hour as the fire crews and police worked to rescue her.

Eventually, members of the fire service's water rescue team carried her to dry ground.

The incident came after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the Bumpstead Brook, which straddles the border between the Suffolk and Essex near Haverhill, on Friday morning.

At 2pm on Friday, the Environment Agency said the river levels in the area were returning to normal but advised people to continue to take care.

However, a number of lesser flood alerts stayed in place across the region warning of flooding over Friday night and into Saturday morning in areas around the River Stour near Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury, and the Rivers Deben and Lark from Debenham to Ufford.

Also in mid Suffolk, the Environment Agency warned that minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas is likely near the Rattlesden River and the River Gipping. This alert included the towns of Needham Market and Stowmarket.

The Met Office forecasts rain for the county on Saturday which, the Environment Agency said, could further raise river levels.

