Road closed after lorry brings down electric power cables

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:25 AM October 19, 2021   
Prentice Street in LAvenham has been closed after a lorry brought down power cables

Prentice Street in Lavenham has been closed after a lorry brought down power cables - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed in a Suffolk village after a lorry brought down electric power cables.

Police officers were called to Prentice Street in Lavenham shortly before 9.30am, according to Sudbury and Haverhill police.

The road has been closed in both directions and UK Power Networks engineers have been called to the scene.

Police said the road would remain shut until it is deemed safe.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Lavenham News

