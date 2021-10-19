Road closed after lorry brings down electric power cables

Published: 10:25 AM October 19, 2021

Prentice Street in Lavenham has been closed after a lorry brought down power cables - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed in a Suffolk village after a lorry brought down electric power cables.

Police officers were called to Prentice Street in Lavenham shortly before 9.30am, according to Sudbury and Haverhill police.

The road has been closed in both directions and UK Power Networks engineers have been called to the scene.

Police said the road would remain shut until it is deemed safe.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.