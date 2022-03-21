News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to crash involving motorcyclist

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:55 PM March 21, 2022
Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a motorcyclist near Saxmundham 

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a motorcyclist near Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash near Saxmundham. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to the accident on the B1119 just after 2.40pm today, Monday, March 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon