Emergency services called to crash involving motorcyclist
Published: 3:55 PM March 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash near Saxmundham.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the accident on the B1119 just after 2.40pm today, Monday, March 21.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.
