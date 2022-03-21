Emergency services called to crash involving motorcyclist

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a motorcyclist near Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash near Saxmundham.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the accident on the B1119 just after 2.40pm today, Monday, March 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.