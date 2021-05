Published: 3:42 PM May 27, 2021

The crash in Leiston took place in Waterloo Avenue - Credit: Google Street View

A car has crashed into two parked vehicles in the centre of Leiston.

Suffolk police attended the scene of the three-vehicle collision in Waterloo Avenue at around 2.15pm today (Thursday, May 27).

A Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen Polo and a Ford Focus.

No injuries have been reported.